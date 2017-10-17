Young footballers help raise cash for five-year-old Seren battling kidney cancer

JUNIOR footballers have come together to raise money for one of their own battling cancer.

Five year-old Seren Deverell, from Chester, was diagnosed with a form of kidney cancer known as Wilm’s tumour in July.

Her mother Jenny had noticed a small lump under Seren’s ribs one morning when she complained of stomach ache as they ate breakfast.

In August Jenny shaved her hair off as part of Macmillan Cancer’s Brave the Shave and now a charity football tournament has been held by the club Seren played for before her diagnosis.

The Under 6s and 7s tournament hosted on Sunday by Kinnerton Oaks FC, saw junior sides from all over the area compete while raising money for CLIC Sargent.

Seren trained with the club before her diagnosis and would have been playing for them this season. CLIC Sargent is one of her chosen charities, for the support they have given.

Chirk Youth, Christleton, Broughton Park Rangers, Mynydd Isa Colts, and Borras Park Albion were among those taking part at Ysgol Derwent’s playing field.

Separated into two groups, the winners were Kinnerton Oaks ‘Heat’ and Mynydd Isa ‘Colts’.

The tournament was arranged by organisers and volunteers Nicola Smith, Yvonne Tonks, Jason Mortimer, Anna Penton, all parents of Nicola’s team-mates, and Gethin Jones.

Seren had an operation on Friday and is currently in Great Ormond Street childrens hospital in London, but her grandparents attended the event.

Nicola Smith said: “It was a really, really good day, we had an unbelievable turn-out from the community, the school, the teachers.

“Seren’s grandparents were here and everyone had a good time.

“We don’t know how much we’ve raised yet, but all the cakes were sold and everything else has gone so it will be quite a bit.

“The support from Ysgol Derwent and the headteacher has been phenomenal, from letting us hold the tournament on the playing field to having a non-uniform day to fund it.

“Flintshire Council’s Streetscenre team have also been a massive help.

“An auction is also going to be held to continue the fundraising and we all wish Seren a speedy recovery after her operation.”

