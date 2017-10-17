People affected by cancer invited to meeting in Wrexham

PEOPLE across North Wales affected by cancer are invited to free sessions offering advice and guidance on health and wellbeing.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Macmillan Cancer Support have teamed up to run events offering advice on a range of issues associated with cancer treatment.

The next event, which is open to residents from across Wrexham, Flintshire and beyond, takes place at The Ramada Plaza Hotel on Wednesday, October 25, from 9.30am to 1pm.

The sessions are open to anybody affected by cancer, including patients and their families, with participants welcome to drop-in at a convenient time.

Information on diet and lifestyle choices, fatigue management and emotional support, and access to local community support services will all be covered in the sessions.

Advice and guidance on welfare benefits will also be available.

Hannah Hughes, Macmillan health and wellbeing project lead for North Wales, said: “More than 100 people took part in our first set of three health and wellbeing sessions run across North Wales.

“The feedback we had was fantastic, with plenty of valuable advice and information for people to take away.

“Anybody affected by cancer is welcome to attend, and can bring a friend or family member along for support if they wish.

“The sessions are friendly, informal and really welcoming, and we hope they’ll help provide valuable additional information to that already provided by the health board.”

A further event in

Caernarfon is also planned for November 15.

To book a place, or for more details, call 01745 445214, or email BCU.healthandwellbeing

@wales.nhs.uk