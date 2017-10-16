Ellesmere Port MP calls for "political and financial commitment" to Vauxhall plant

Justin Madders has promised to do everything in his power to secure a future for car making in Ellesmere Port after the “hugely disappointing” news about job losses at the town's Vauxhall plant.

The carmaker, now owned by France's PSA Group, is to cut about 400 jobs due to falling sales.

It is hoped all the departures will be voluntary but the announcement has still been “extremely difficult to take”, according to the Unite union.

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Mr Madders said: “This is hugely disappointing.

“For so many people to lose their jobs at once is bound to have an impact on the local economy. I hope that the vast majority, if not all, of the departures can be achieved on a voluntary basis and that the local job centre will be proactive in working with those dismissed to find further opportunities.

“It looks like this decision is down to the slow sales figures for the Astra in recent times, rather than a reflection of the dedicated local workforce, but equally we cannot pretend that there isn’t still huge uncertainty about the future. Whilst it was encouraging to hear the PSA Group affirm its commitment to the Astra plant at Ellesmere Port and its confidence in the capability and skills of the Ellesmere Port workforce to deliver the required improvements in performance, we absolutely need to ensure they get all the help they need to rise to that challenge.”

Mr Madders acknowledged the need to “maximise the cost effectiveness of the site”, which employs about 1,800 workers making the Astra car. He said this would include support for some “long standing requests made to Government” and a far larger local supply chain content for the Astra.

“These are things that can be worked on now and I know locally the council and the LEP are beginning to shape that vision,” added Mr Madders. “What we need from central Government is political and financial commitment to achieve these aims as well as certainty about our future trading relationship as soon as possible.

“It is very clear that now is the time for the full weight of national Government to swing behind the plant. I will continue to work with all interested parties to help secure a future for the automotive industry in Ellesmere Port.”

Meanwhile, the Unite union has called for guarantees over future investment into the Ellesmere Port plant.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said: “This news is extremely difficult to take. To lose 400 skilled jobs at Vauxhall, albeit on a voluntary basis, is a major blow to the automotive industry and its supply chain. It is also another huge loss for the north west economy.

“Quite clearly, economic concerns are having a serious impact on consumer confidence. When people feel insecure about the future they do not invest in expenditure like a new car.

“Our priority now is to support our members and protect this plant. We are calling for meetings with the highest levels of the parent company PSA to ensure that there are no compulsory redundancies and that our plant continues to attract much needed investment. That includes removing the uncertainty about a new model and clarity on Ellesmere Port’s future.

“But we also appeal to the government for its assistance. This industry urgently needs economic and trading certainty so that it can build for a strong future in the UK. We ask that ministers give PSA and other manufacturers a clear signal that government will do all it needs to do to support this crucial sector through the Brexit process.”

The PSA Group, which also makes Peugeot and Citroen, is "facing challenging European market conditions," a spokesman said.

Manufacturing costs at Ellesmere Port were higher than other "benchmark plants" in the group. Staff will move from two production shifts to one in early 2018.