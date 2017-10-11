Dog fouling penalties to be enforced in Flintshire

A CONTROVERSIAL public spaces order proposal to curb dog fouling has been confirmed by Flintshire Council.

The authority is introducing a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) on October 20.

From this date, the PSPO will replace the out-of-date Dog Control Order to create a more comprehensive and consistent approach when dealing with issues such as dog fouling, keeping dogs on leads and excluding dogs from specified areas.

This order covers the following:

A person in charge of a dog will be required to:

1. Remove their dog’s waste from all public places in Flintshire.

2 . Prohibit taking, or permitting the dog to enter or remain in:

l all areas within school grounds;

l the playing areas of marked sports pitches (dogs are permitted on the area around the marked pitch);

l the playing areas of formal recreational areas including, but not exclusively, bowling greens and tennis courts;

l equipped children’s play areas.

3. Keep their dog on a lead within a cemetery.

4. Have the means on their person, at all times, to pick up their dog’s waste from all public places in Flintshire.

5. Put their dog on a lead, when directed by an authorised officer, if the dog is loose and causing a nuisance or annoyance to any other person, bird or animal.

Cllr Chris Bithell, Flintshire Council’s cabinet member for planning and public protection, said: “Dog fouling has been and continues to be an issue in all our communities.

“The majority of dog owners are responsible but this PSPO will enable us to take action against those who are not.

“Responsible dog owners have nothing to worry about with the introduction of this PSPO.”

The PSPO will be in place for a period of three years from October 20.

Anyone found guilty of breaching the order is liable, on summary conviction, to a fine not exceeding £1,000.

Breach of any of the conditions above would lead to the issuing of a fixed penalty notice of £75 by an authorised officer.

The new enforcement rules have not been welcomed in some parts of the county.

Earlier this month the Leader reported pet walkers in Shotton were furious at the prospect of the order baring them from marked sports pitches.

They believe the tighter controls adopted by the local authority “tarred with the same brush” responsible dog owners with those who do not pick up after their pet when on a marked rugby or football field.

Cllr Carolyn Thomas, Flintshire Council cabinet member for Streetscene and countryside, moved to reassure them that the order was not a blanket ban on all areas of each field.