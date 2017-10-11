Court told of racist outburst by Flint man

A man has been jailed for eight months after being accused of burgling a Flint bedsit and a racist outburst towards a Nigerian stranger waiting for a ferry at a port.

Stuart Moran, 45, admitted breaking into a neighbour’s room while living in Church Street, Flint and a racially-aggravated public order offence.

He must also pay a total of £350 compensation to his two victims and a £115 surcharge.

Food and other items were alleged to have been stolen in the burglary.

Outlining the race hate allegation, prosecutor James Neary told Llandudno magistrates that the Nigerian man lived in Ireland and Moran shouted abuse at him. Holyhead port security staff and police were alerted.

“It’s deliberately targeting a person,” Mr Neary said.

Moran, of Gwelfryn, Prestatyn, insisted he was not racist but in drink had targeted the man at Holyhead.

Simon Simmons, defending, said Moran was having a bad period in his life. He now lived at a friend’s home and was on benefits, the lawyer added.