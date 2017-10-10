Supermarket chain still hopeful of opening store in Connah's Quay

A supermarket chain has not given up hope of a fourth Flintshire store despite claiming it would be open by last year.

When planning permission was granted to Aldi to build its store in Buckley back in 2014, a company spokesman claimed they would have a similar venture open in Connah’s Quay by 2016.

Almost three years on and not even a planning application later, the discount supermarket chain claim they are still interested in setting up shop in Deeside.

Aldi opened their two most recent Flintshire locations to much fanfare and hundreds were in Buckley in 2015 for the opening of the supermarket, with one keen shopper even waiting outside for seven-and-a-half hours.

Just months previously, the company indicated that it was ready to begin the planning process for a Connah’s Quay store with the former Somerfield site mooted as a possible home.

It currently remains empty and was most recently the temporary home of a traveller group.

Aldi also operates a store in Mold and despite Deeside plans being on ice, it seems talks haven’t stalled entirely.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are always considering new locations for stores across the UK, including in Connah’s Quay.

“When we have confirmed a location for a new store we will update the local community.”

Speaking to the Leader in August, community leaders expressed their concerns at a lack of movement on the High Street site.

Cllr Martin White, who represents the Wepre ward in which the store is located, said it was the final piece of the area that needed upgrading.

“People want to see regeneration in that area because it’s the first thing you see when you come into Connah’s Quay,” he said.

“It would be good to get something there, an Aldi or a Lidl or something. A lot of things have been upgraded there and that’s the last part left.”

Cllr Paul Shotton said he hoped there could be movement on the location at some point.

He said: “People are still concerned that they would like to see a new shopping facility on there. It’s frustrating to see it out of use and we would like to see something happen in that area.”