Halkyn youngster's legacy will be 'place of comfort' for mental health patients

A boy from Flintshire who died in Africa has left a lasting legacy.

‘Jamie’s Fund’ was launched in September 2013 in memory of four-year-old Jamie Devaney of Halkyn.

He died in 2011 after suffering major organ failure following a serious infection he contracted during a visit to Kisiizi, Uganda with his parents, Avril and Jim.

The charity, together with local mental health trust CWP (Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust) and Kisiizi Hospital, are now celebrating the opening of a new mental health centre in Uganda – named the Ahumuza Centre.

Avril Devaney, director of nursing at CWP, said:“The centre is a beacon of hope that aims to give shelter and love to those with mental illness. ‘Ahumuza’ translated into English means ‘a place of comfort’.”

The centre is also a lasting legacy for her son Jamie Devaney.

Jamie’s death touched many people in Uganda, neighbouring Kenya and the UK.

His parents and friends set up Jamie’s Fund in response to the overwhelming support and offers of help that flooded in.

Through this fund, and the hard work of family and supporters, the money was raised to build the new mental health centre in Kisiizi.

Avril added: “I was honoured to be asked to attend the grand opening of the Ahumuza Centre.

“It is an amazing place because of the people who are there.

“The motto of Kisiizi Hospital is ‘Life in all its fullness’ and we are more aware than ever that full lives can be lived whatever a person’s circumstances. We are incredibly comforted to know that people will continue to be blessed because of Jamie’s life.”

The Ahumuza Centre incorporates facilities for day patients, as well as male and female in-patient wards with a range of support, including occupational therapy.

There has also been a specialist area included to provide care for people who are very distressed. In addition, there are also outside gardens and recreational areas.

The Ahumuza Centre will also be a hub of community work and offer training and support to healthcare workers.

One of the partnership’s key goals is to reduce the stigma of mental health in the region and to also support the rehabilitation of patients once they return to their homes.

A variety of exchange visits and shared learning has taken place between Kisiizi and CWP, and the partnership has gone from strength to strength.