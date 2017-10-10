Council car parks to be free again in Wrexham at Christmas

A SCHEME to boost town centre trade by offering free parking during the festive season is to return.

Once again, all council-owned car parks in Wrexham will be free throughout December.

Although parking will be free, time restrictions will be in place – so those parking in a short-stay car park will still be subject to the maximum times.

Disabled spaces will still be restricted to Blue Badge holders only.

Parking will be free at all council-owned car parks from December 1 to 31.

Residents are being urged to make good use of the free parking and come into Wrexham town centre to do their Christmas shopping.

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: “Last year’s free parking proved very popular with the public and we’ve decided to offer it again this year.

“All of our car parks will be free to access throughout the month.

“But I’d remind people to keep aware of the time restrictions – those who are looking to spend the day in Wrexham should use a long-stay car park.”

Cllr Terry Evans, lead member for economic performance and regeneration, said: “I thank Cllr Bithell for making December free parking available again for the 2017 Christmas season.

“I’m sure the offer will be very much appreciated by Christmas shoppers and town centre businesses alike.

“I’d encourage residents and those from further afield to take advantage of the free parking while it’s on and do their Christmas shopping in Wrexham.

“As we’ve shown throughout the year, as well as the shopping precincts at Eagles Meadow, Island Green and Border Retail Park, we’ve also got a fantastic range of independent businesses in the heart of the town, many of which will be able to cater to your Christmas shopping needs.”