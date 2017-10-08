Extra care scheme to be built on former Holywell primary school site

A “much needed” extra care scheme will be built on the site of a former primary school.

Flintshire Council’s planning committee have given their unanimous backing to proposals by Wales and West Housing to construct a new care location on the former Ysgol Perth Y Terfyn site on Halkyn Road, Holywell.

Up to 30 new jobs could also be made available to residents locally.

The plans for 55 apartments and associated parking will feature one and two bedroom facilities.

The accommodation is arranged over four floors within the building.

The units are intended to provide extra care accommodation and proposed to be available via a social affordable rental scheme through the housing association.

The premises also includes provision of communal facilities to support the assisted living arrangements.

These include a café with communal space, mobility/buggy storage space and a laundry.

No objections were received as a result of the planning application.

Luke Reeves, of Wales and West Housing, said the town would “greatly benefit from the facility” and current options for older residents were limited.

The extra care facility, described as a “fantastic resource” would “give residents another option” to retain their independence.

Cllr Mike Peers said the site would be a “fantastic addition” to the county while Cllr Patrick Heesom said the scheme was “much overdue”.

Cllr Derek Butler, cabinet member for economic development, said there were plans for two further schemes of its kind elsewhere in the county being talked up.

Speaking to the Leader in June, Shayne Hembrow, deputy chief executive and commercial director of Wales and West Housing, said the scheme would provide “much needed, high quality accommodation backed up by 24 hour on-site care and support for adults.”