Welsh Government invests £8.2m in new ambulance vehicles

More ambulances are set to hit the road across Wales.

The Welsh Ambulance Service will receive 90 new operational vehicles thanks to an £8.2 million investment from the Welsh Government.

The investment will allow the service to purchase 18 emergency ambulances, 67 patient transport service (NEPTS) vehicles; five specialist hazardous area response team (HART) vehicles, to replace the existing fleet.

The Welsh Ambulance Service currently has more than 700 vehicles in its fleet, which cover an area of more than 8,000 square miles across Wales.

Since 2011, the Welsh Government has invested almost £45 million in new ambulance vehicles for the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Welsh Government Health Secretary, Vaughan Gething AM, said: “The Welsh Ambulance Service continues to experience a growing demand for its services every year.

“The £8.2m investment will enable the Welsh Ambulance Service to continue upgrading its existing fleet, allowing the service to deliver the best care for people in Wales.

“This will ensure the ambulance service is able to deploy the most appropriate clinician in the most appropriate vehicle, ensuring people receive the quickest response possible.”

Richard Lee, director of operations for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “In Wales we’re proud to have some of the most up-to-date and best equipped ambulances to benefit our patients and staff.

“Whether we’re attending emergency calls, taking non-emergency patients to appointments or providing life-saving care at major incidents, it’s vital that we have a modern fleet capable of responding to everyone’s needs.

“We would like to thank the Welsh Government for its continued support as we aim to further improve the services and quality of care we provide for our patients.”