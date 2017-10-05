Long delays on A483 Wrexham Road due to crash

There are long delays on a busy road into Chester this evening following a crash.

A two-vehicle collision on the A483 Wrexham Road was reported to Cheshire Police at about 4pm.

The crash is near the traffic lights at the Posthouse Roundabout heading in to Chester from Wrexham, where roadworks have been taking place since last week.

A van and a Volkswagen Move Up were involved in the incident, and two people have been injured.

Traffic is backing up on the carriageway as far back as Pulford.