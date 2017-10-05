Car deliberately set alight in Caia Park

A car was targeted by arsonists in the early hours of this morning.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to a car fire at Y Wern, Caia Park at about 3am.

A spokesman confirmed there was 20 per cent damage to the rear of the car as a result of deliberate ignition.

One crew was sent from Wrexham who used one breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

PC Thomas Hughes tweeted that the crew arrived at the scene “very quickly”.

He also tweeted an appeal to ask if anyone was traveling along Prince Charles Road at approximately 3am to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 quoting the reference RC17151266.