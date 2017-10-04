Sponsored pub crawl planned to raise funds in memory of award-winning Wrexham carer

The family of an award-winning carer are arranging a sponsored pub crawl to raise funds for charity in her memory.

Lynda Jones, of Afoneitha, Wrexham died aged just 59 in August after a battle with bowel and liver cancer.

Residents and colleagues at the Pendine Park Care Organisation in Wrexham where she worked alongside her daughters Louise Jones and Amy Drury, were devastated by the loss of mum-of-four and grandmother-of-10 Lynda.

Now family and friends have come up with the idea of a sponsored fancy dress pub crawl, setting off from Penycae and finishing in Llangollen, to raise money for Macmillan in Lynda’s memory.

The crawl will start at the Black Horse in Hall Street, Penycae and go all the way to Llangollen, stopping at every pub along the way, starting at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Lynda, who was a senior care practitioner at Hillbury Care Home, previously worked at Morgans Electro-Ceramics factory in Johnstown, but decided on a change of direction after her children

grew up.

After starting at Pendine Park, Lynda quickly grew in confidence and worked hard to gain her NVQ qualifications, impressing her colleagues and building special relationships with the residents.

In 2013 her dedication, humanity and skill as a care practitioner were recognised with a Bronze Award at the prestigious Wales Care Awards, the Oscars of social care.

Two years later her commitment in gaining more qualifications earned her the title of Learner of the Year at the annual awards of the Pendine Academy.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, but continued to go to Hillbury House to work odd days while she was able, although in the past year she had only been able to call in for short visits.

Her sister, Julie Davies, said: “I am taking part in a sponsored walk in memory of my sister Lynda.

“A young lady called Cassie Valentine has come up with this wonderful idea to remember Lynda by taking part in a sponsored walk from Penycae to Llangollen on October 7.

“I know a lot of people will be on this walk remembering my sister. I would like the raise as much money as possible in Lynda’s name.

“We will be walking just over seven miles to Llangollen to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support stopping in various pubs along the way and hopefully getting donations.”

To donate, go to www.justgiving. com/fundraising/lynda-mary