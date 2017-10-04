Site visit agreed over proposals to convert disused chapelin Brymbo

Community leaders have debated whether a deteriorating and “unsafe” chapel should be converted into new homes.

An application has been put forward by Steggles Property Ltd to Wrexham Council to demolish the former Engedi Chapel on High Street in Brymbo and create nine apartments on the site.

The building would be constructed as an ‘L’ shaped apartment block with dwellings on three floors and on-site parking, which the chapel site does not currently have.

At a planning committee meeting on Monday, David Williams, the council’s planning control manager, said “over the years the building has deteriorated” and is now “considered to be unsafe”.

He told members that “unfortunately the demolition needs to take place” despite the history of the unlisted building, which was originally built in 1820 as a Calvinistic Methodist Chapel.

Mr Williams also stated the proposed apartment block would be the same height as the chapel building, “if not lower”, and the eaves height would be slightly higher at 1.3m but in terms of proportions he said it would be “very very similar in appearance”.

A nearby resident raised concerns and said “parking would be a significant problem” as the plans include 10 parking spaces, but 18 would be required to meet planning regulations.

She said parking is already an issue on the street and the plans would make the problem worse.

The resident added: “The planned development is on quite a bad bend on a narrow part of the road and visibility very poor, which is one of the reasons plans to build houses on the same site was turned down in 2004.

“Highways state the typical speed on the road is 25 miles per hour but in my experience of living there for 15 years it’s well over 30 miles an hour, especially at peak times and later in the evening.

“I have had several near misses trying to get out of my own drive because of poor viability and the speed of the traffic.”

She told members the proposed building would also “block out even more daylight than the chapel already does” and said no one has been to the site and taken concerns into account of those living nearby.

Cllr Paul Pemberton proposed that members conduct a site visit to help them make a decision to judge the effect the building would have on neighbouring properties.

Cllr Andrew Atkinson said: “The biggest concern I have got is parking and parking alone.

“We all know the tensions and problems we have in our own communities with parking issues and I can’t understand why a scheme like this would be there for approval.”

Members unanimously voted for a site visit which will take place on October 13.