Pupils in Flintshire give a bit of welly for a good cause

Pupils traded their black school pumps for colourful wellies to help a cause on another continent.

St John the Baptist School, Penymynydd, held a ‘Welly Day’ for Farm Africa, a charity which helps agricultural growth and protecting the environment in rural Africa.

This year is the first in a long while the school has been involved with the cause, after donating writing books and schemes to Uganda to support English language learning.

To express their gratitude, the Ugandan school pupils each sent a letter to every one of the Penymynydd school pupils, who have now in turn responded in a pen-pal style scheme.

Elizabeth Betts, teacher of year one and nursery, said: “The children absolutely loved their different coloured wellies, and it was part of our harvest celebration too.

“Each child spent the day writing a letter in return to the Ugandan children, saying their dislikes and likes about their local community, their favourite foods and so on.

“The letters will be sent in bulk in November, and we hope to keep in contact with the school.

“We raised £78 for Farm Africa in one welly day, and after our harvest service in church on Monday, we raised just over £200.”