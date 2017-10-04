Headteacher reports break in bid at Greenfield primary school

A headteacher has contacted police after people were caught attempting to break into school property.

Gavin Cass, headteacher at Ysgol Maesglas in Greenfield, took to Twitter to inform parents that he had been forced to contact the authorities after at least two people were spotted on school grounds after hours.

A picture was attached using the school’s Twitter account @YsgolMaesglas showing at least two people on top of a container where foundation phase play equipment was kept.

I have contacted the police. People trying to break into the container where we keep Foundation Phase play equipment. pic.twitter.com/V2Gl3DAYst — Ysgol Maesglas (@YsgolMaesglas) October 2, 2017

Mr Cass tweeted: “I have contacted the police. People trying to break into the container where we keep Foundation Phase play equipment.”

The attempted break in came after Mr Cass warned, via the school website, that further damage had occurred on the school site last weekend.

Just two months ago, parents and staff were left furious by the “mindless actions” of vandals who struck during the summer holidays.

Mr Cass told the Leader in August that he was very frustrated to find damage to planters and outdoor equipment at the Fulbrooke area school.

Parents have also expressed their anger at mindless vandals getting into school property, describing it as “disgraceful”.

Concerns have also been voiced about the potential for injuries from individuals accessing the school grounds.

Mr Cass said: “Over the holidays we had issues with people on site outside of school hours.

“We host the Flintshire Play scheme for two hours each morning to try to keep the children active and busy.

“I arrived at school to find damage to planters which were thrown and tipped over in our nursery outdoor area.

“Tyres and baskets were also thrown down the external stairs.

“I am very frustrated that people could do this to a school who care and give so much to our families and the local community.”