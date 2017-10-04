Football pays tribute to one of its own Liam

THE world of football has paid tribute to one of its own killed in a hit and run.

Football clubs honoured the memory of Liam Simpson, 18, from Greenfield, after he was killed in a hit and run on Saturday.

A minute’s silence was held for Liam, who played for Holywell Town under 19s, at the club’s first team fixture away at Newtown AFC on Tuesday night in the Nathaniel MG Cup.

Liam was killed just hours before he had been due to play in a cup match for his side.

Among those paying tribute elsewhere were the Greenfield Junior under six team, with which Liam had gained experience coaching and for whom his younger brother plays.

The team tweeted a picture of the youngsters gathered in a circle during a moment’s silence as they felt it was “only right” to honour their coach and “let their team mate know we are thinking of them”.

Ahead of Tuesday’s fixtures up and down North Wales, teams across the region including Welsh Premier League champions TNS had tweeted their condolences to Liam’s friends, family and team mates.

A JustGiving page has also been set up in memory of the teenager.

Liam’s friends set up a target of £2,000 to support his family and on the site wrote: “This week we we’re all hit with the tragic yet sudden news.

“Liam was a lovely young man who had his whole life ahead of him and was taken from us all so soon.

“In light of this tragedy we would like to raise some money to show his family just how much we all love and miss him.

“Fly high Liam R.I.P”

North Wales Police confirmed on Tuesday that a trio of arrests had been made in relation to the fatal incident in Well Hill last weekend.

Two men, aged 28 and 21 from the local area, are currently under arrest and being treated in hospital, and a 23-year-old woman has been in police custody being questioned by detectives.

Det Chief Inspector Andrew Williams said: “People from all walks of life are understandably disgusted by what has happened.” He called on anyone with any information, no matter how minor they feel it might be, to come forward.

Liam’s mother, Vicky Simpson, said life “would never be the same” without her “football fanatic” son.

She said: “He had an amazing sense of humour and was loved by everyone that knew him.

“Our lives will never be the same again, our hearts are broken.

“Liam will be missed forever by everyone whose lives he has ever touched and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.”