Serial flasher from Buckley jailed for window exposure antics

A man has been jailed for two more incidents of flashing.

Darren Wilcock, 46, was previously sent on a sex offenders course to try to curb his behaviour.

But twice in August and in September, he was seen to be standing totally naked in the window of his home in Buckley.

To make matters worse, he was on a suspended prison sentence at the time for flashing in Penymynydd Woods.

He was jailed for 32 weeks yesterday after he admitted exposing himself from the window of his home in Powell Road on August 13 and September 24.

But he received four weeks consecutive for

being in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed in 2015.

Flintshire magistrates ordered that he register with the police as a sex offender for 10 years.

A sexual behaviour prevention order remains in place.

Prosecutor Nia Lloyd wanted it extended to prevent him from going to Powell Road – and said he was being evicted anyway.

But Victoria Evans, defending, objected and said the eviction process could take some time and it might still be his address on his release.

Magistrates told Wilcock custody was the only option as he was on a suspended sentence for similar offending.

It was a seriously aggravating feature that children had witnessed him on the second occasion.

His offending had caused great alarm and distress to two females, they said. He was ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Miss Lloyd said in August a woman saw Wilcock standing in the window when he was naked.

On the second occasion in September, a woman could see him in the window at the top floor of the building and he was described as playing with himself.

She had been approached by another woman who told her “that dirty b****** is flashing himself in the window again”.

The complainant looked up and could clearly see him with his genitals exposed.

She alleged it happened on a regular basis, it was shocking to see and young children should not have to witness such behaviour.

Another witness told how her daughter had called her and said Wilcock was playing with himself in the window again.

It was as if he was watching to see if anyone could see him, she said.

Arrested and interviewed, he gave no comment answers.

The prosecutor told the Mold court Wilcock had a number of previous convictions for the same thing. “It is clear he has a propensity for such behaviour,” she said.

Miss Evans said her client appreciated the predicament he had put himself in and that he was very likely to go to custody for the first time.

He had committed two new offences while on a suspended sentence and the second, where he had been seen by children, was more serious than the first.

Wilcock had done well on the community order with no breaches and the suspended sentence had only three months to run.

Miss Evans said Wilcock lived alone and had mental health issues. He suffered from schizophrenia but was not taking his medication because of the effect they had on him.

But he was taking now his medication again and was now more stable.