Rossett area burglar sent to crown court

A man has admitted being involved in the burglary of a house at Burton, near Rossett.

James Purcell, 25, of Ruthin Road caravan site near Coedpoeth, Wrexham, was sent to the crown court for sentence.

District judge Gwyn Jones, sitting at Flintshire Magistrates Court, said the powers of the magistrates court were insufficient.

Purcell admitted that on September 24 he entered a home in Llyndir Lane in Burton and stole jewellery and electrical items.

A second man, Thomas Flynn, 21, entered no plea and his case was sent to the crown court for a plea hearing.

The Mold court heard a police investigation was continuing after reports that about 10 similar burglaries had taken place.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said the burgled house was a semi-rural property and the occupiers were away at the time.

CCTV evidence from the property showed three men were responsible and two of them had been identified, said Mrs Jackson, and CCTV evidence from a Co-op store showed them in the locality the previous day.

The property had been entered and an untidy search carried out.

There were no bail applications and both were remanded in custody to appear at Mold Crown Court.