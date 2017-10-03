Mold theatre celebrates the life of local opera singer

The photograph of a Flintshire opera singer has been dedicated to a theatre in memory of her life and talent.

Theatr Clwyd at Mold has worked with David Hanson, MP for Delyn, to secure a portrait of Lynne Davies whose career as a world-renowned opera singer was tragically cut short when she died in 2014.

Ms Davies’ career was supported by Theatr Clwyd which encouraged her career as a celebrated opera singer after welcoming her soprano voice at its opening in 1976.

Her father, Gwyndaf Davies, from Rhosesmor, discussed arrangements for Ms Davies’ portrait to be proudly displayed at the theatre which will be a fitting tribute to someone who contributed so much to the arts.

Lynne Davies died the day after her 56th birthday following a short illness. She attended Ysgol Maes Garmon in Mold before studying drama and cello at the Welsh College of Music.

She won many accolades over the years including Welsh Singer of the Year in 1979 and the Maggie Tayte Prize in 1983, which earned Lynne her London debut.

Yesterday, Mr Davies presented the portrait to Theatr Clwyd. He said: “I’m tremendously proud of my daughter Lynne. Theatr Clwyd played an important part in her life.

“Lynne achieved so much and I hope this memorial inspires new talent.”

Tamara Harvey, Theatr Clwyd’s artistic director, commented: “Being able to celebrate the life and contribution of such a magnificent and talented singer is a great honour for Theatr Clwyd.”

Mr Hanson said: “Lynne’s career demonstrates to us all that if you have a dream and try your best, you can achieve anything. Helping Mr Davies in having a lasting memorial to his daughter was an honour.

“Flintshire is a county of talented artists. We have, and continue to, produce some of the best actors, singers, dancers, playwrights and artists that the country and the world has known.

“We must celebrate the lives of those no longer with us and nurture the talent of those to come. The arts is for everyone and brings benefits both to individuals and our community.”