The streets are alive with the sound of music

Choirs sang loud and proud as music rang around the streets of Wrexham.

The second annual Wrexham Singing Streets festival was held on Saturday, with choirs from across the region descending on the town centre to entertain crowds.

Singers of all ages took part, and well-known choirs – such as Britain’s Got Talent finalists Only Boys Aloud – also joined in the fun.

Choirs sang right across Wrexham – with singers at Wrexham Museum, Hope Street, Queen’s Square, Lord Street, Chester Street and Eagles Meadow.

There was a chance for members of the public to join in too, with The Big Sing, a mass singalong in Queen’s Square at 1pm.

Wrexham MP Ian Lucas, who helped organise the event, said: “It was a great day and it was wonderful to welcome so many choirs to Wrexham.

“It was really worthwhile to see people taking the time to listen to the choirs and to hear the streets filled with song. I’d like to thank everyone who took part, helped out, and who came to see the choirs.”