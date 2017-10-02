Old town hall re-opens as good as new

The “hard work” of local volunteers and builders paid off as a treasured community venue officially opened after its renovation.

Crowds, choir members and community volunteers came together to celebrate the new face of Gwaenysgor Village Hall, which has been used as such since 1968 after the building discontinued its service as a school.

A grant of £40,000 from the Big Lottery Wales together with much effort from villagers and contractors created a meeting room extension and a kitchen refurbishment.

On Saturday David Hanson MP officially welcomed residents to their new hub.

Gwaenysgor Village Choir welcomed the throng in song while an Art Club display was pleasing to the eye.

Susan Parry, secretary of the Village Hall committee, said: “It was a very enjoyable afternoon and it was lovely to see so many people there.

“Thanks to all for all your help and delicious food.”

Rachel Parry, one of the eight committee members, said: “What an excellent day.

“The choir were brilliant and so many people turned up to support us. We can now see what all the hard work was for and it’s time to relax in the building now.”

Peter Humphreys Jones, who chairs the Village Hall committee, said: “It was a really enjoyable afternoon and we’re very grateful to Cadwyn Clwyd and the Big Lottery Fund for their support.

“The turnout was excellent from all generations – one gentleman was celebrating his 96th birthday while babies slept in their push chairs.”

“We’re confident the community will use this facility and are sure it will be a huge asset to the community.”