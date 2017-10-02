Manhunt launched after fatal hit and run in Holywell

POLICE are searching for the driver of a BMW who ran from a crash scene where a young man died.

North Wales Police were called at about 6.45pm on Saturday, September 30, to a collision on Well Hill in Holywell. At the scene police found a young man who had died as a result of being struck by a car.

A police spokesman said that following the collision the driver of a black BMW ran from the scene and numerous inquiries are now underway to trace the person.

Superintendent Alex Goss said: “This is a tragic event for the family of the young man. I want to extend my sincere condolences to them.

“There are numerous lines of enquiry being actively pursued and I would like to make a direct personal appeal to the driver to come forward.

“I would also urge anyone on Well Hill around the time of the incident to get in touch to assist us in piecing together the sequences of events.”

A police spokesman added that family liaison officers were with the family of the man and the deputy coroner for North Wales has been informed.

Anyone who has information about the incident can call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V149031. Alternatively contact police via the web live chat www.north-wales.police.uk/ contact/chat-support.aspx