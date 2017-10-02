Car destroyed in arson attack in Wrexham

Arsonists torched a car in the early hours of the morning.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Broom Grove in Wrexham at about 1.45am after reports a car was on fire.

There was 100 per cent damage to the engine compartment and 50 per cent damage to the driver’s area.

A fire service spokesman confirmed the blaze had been started deliberately and one hose reel jet as well as breathing apparatus was used to tackle the fire.