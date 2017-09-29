Man and woman arrested in connection with serious stabbing incident in Shotton

Arrests have been made after a man was left with serious stab wounds.

Police investigating the serious assault on a man in Deeside earlier this month have made two arrests.

The incident happened on open ground near Bridge Street, Shotton just before 6pm on Thursday, September 14 when the victim, from Merseyside, sustained serious stab wounds.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently being questioned at Wrexham police station.

Detective inspector Jackie Downes said: “The investigation remains on going and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information which may assist us.

”Any information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference V140551.”