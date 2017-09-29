'Don't build on our green space' – Fed-up Buckley residents launch campaign against 100 homes plan

TOWN councillors have made clear their objections to a proposed housing development.

Plans have been lodged with Flintshire Council for the building of 100 homes on green belt land off Meg’s Lane, Buckley, to the southern edge of the settlement.

An action group committee has been formed by residents who strongly object to planning proposals on green barrier land in Flintshire, with concerns about road safety and traffic build up.

One resident, Gary Dalton, highlighted a lack of school and medical facilities as another concern.

The application is set to be on the agenda for Flintshire Council’s November planning meeting.

Ahead of that, Buckley Town Council discussed the plans at their monthly meeting and unanimously decided to pass on their objections.

Cllr Arnold Woolley said it should be rejected on grounds that it was “unsustainable, environmentally and ecologically destructive, and an inappropriate development in a green barrier”.

Earier this month, Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami told the Leader he endorsed the objections.

He said: “I was contacted by a number of concerned residents, and there is widespread local concern.

“A particular concern is an increase in traffic. My point of view is the highways issue. Megs Lane is one way in, one way out and it’s tight at either end. This will cause build-up and other issues there.

“Another major concern is that people think all we do is build houses. If this building work is started, when do we finish? Others will come along and attempt to do the same.”

Mr Tami added that although housing across Flintshire is needed, Buckley and other towns have had more than their “fair share.”

He said: “Buckley town is suffering, so are its shops, businesses and restaurants. We need a more joined up thinking for businesses, and we need to look at the bigger picture at what we mean by creating infastructure as I don’t think it’s been properly thought through.”