Minute's silence tribute to Wrexham Rugby Club regular

TRIBUTES have been paid to a rugby club stalwart.

Former Wrexham Rugby Club player turned coach Dean Griffiths died suddenly aged 47 on September 4.

The club paid tribute with a minute’s silence at their seconds game against Ruthin on Friday night, one of Dean’s former clubs, and at the club’s junior fixtures yesterday.

A club spokesman paid tribute on their website: “Wrexham RFC suddenly lost Dean Griffiths who collapsed of a suspected heart attack whilst cycling home.

“Dean was a number eight who still played for the first and second XI.

“He also played for the vets and also represented NW Barbarians.

“During his early career he played for Castell Alun and Rhuthun RFC.

“He played alongside his brother Jason for many years too for both Castell Alun and Wrexham.

“Dean leaves behind a wife Lisa and two children, Luke and Imogen. Dean was an immensely popular, fun and generous guy.

“He will be missed dearly by all that knew him.”

Speaking to the Leader, club chairman Barry Williams paid truibute to “a hell of a nice chap”.

He added: “He was a player and coach here and his son Luke has come up through the junior sections.

“He was a hell of a nice chap, the kind of person who knows everyone at the club and basically a good all-round bloke.

“There was a minute’s silence today which was rather nice for the youngsters to recognise him.

“He will be missed by all his family and everyone at the club.”