Hundreds join Nightingale House paint and bubble run at Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse

RUNNERS descended on Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse for the fourth annual Nightingale House Rainbow Dash Bubble Bash

The event, sponsored by Moneypenny, took place yesterday at Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse. It offered the chance to walk, run or jog through four kilometres of powder paint ‘colour explosions’ as well as foam bubble pits to raise money for the hospice.

Moneypenny staff had a dedicated check-in area, special T-shirts and their own paint station to throw colours over all participants.

Nightingale House fundraiser Sam Eastwood said: “The Rainbow Dash is always a special occasion and one of the highlights on our calendar.

“This year we added in even more paint and bubbles so it was more colourful and more bubbly than ever before.”