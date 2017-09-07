Police seeking suspect from Rhos near Wrexham after a man was left unconscious in Chester city centre

DETECTIVES are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in an unprovoked attack in Chester city centre.

The incident occurred in Frodsham Street at approximately 3am on Monday, August 28, when the victim, a 41-year-old local man, was walking towards the new bus station.

As the victim walked along street he passed a group of three men. He ignored the group and continued to walk towards the bus station. However, one of the men followed the victim and seriously assaulted him near to the mini-roundabout outside the Iceland store.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was left unconscious as a result of the attack. He was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment; he has since been discharged and is now recovering at home.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 25-years-old, of proportionate build, unshaven with black wavy hair pushed backwards. He was wearing black jeans, a black shirt and a Glen Plaid fabric design men’s jacket. He was also wearing shoes with no socks.

Police have released an image of a Glen Plaid fabric design men’s jacket similar to the one worn by the suspect at the time of the incident.

Detectives believe the suspect has links to the Rhosllannerchrugog area of Wrexham.

Investigations in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV analysis and forensics.

As part of the investigation officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident.

Detective Constable Justin Jones said: “This is a serious unprovoked attack on the victim who was walking away from the suspect at the time of the assault. As a result of the incident the victim has sustained a number of serious injuries, including a broken wrist and a head injury.

“As part of this investigation I would like to hear from anyone who believes that they may have seen the suspect during the evening of Sunday, August 27, or anyone who believes that they know who he is; indications suggest that the suspect has links to the Rhosllannerchrugog area of Wrexham.

“I’m also keen to hear from a young man wearing a black tracksuit who was present on Frodsham Street at the time of the offence.

“I would also appeal directly to the suspect himself and ask him search his conscience and hand himself in. There are several enquiries ongoing and I am confident that it is only a matter of time before he is located and arrested.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 150 of 28/8/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.