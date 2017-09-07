Plans for creation of new Welsh medium school in Wrexham

Plans have been put forward to set up a new Welsh medium primary school in Wrexham with a capacity of 210 pupils.

This would be a seed school to accommodate 105 pupils – with 15 children per year group – which would then be moved to a permanent site to accommodate double the number of learners.

The first year of entry would be September 2019 for nursery and reception classes only.

Each class would offer 15 places.

Cllr Phil Wynn, lead member for education, has proposed that initially the school will be located at the former Hafod y Wern Infant site and then the plans are to use Borras Park Infant School as the permanent site.

Borras Park Infant and Junior schools are to be amalgamated, leaving the infant school site free to be redeveloped.

A meeting will be held on Tuesday to discuss these plans further with the executive board of the council and Cllr Wynn has recommended members give approval for officers to consult with all relevant parties regarding the possibility of a new Welsh medium school.

If approved, the consultation will take place between September 26 and November 7, as it is required to take place for at least 42 days with 20 of those being during school time.

Cllr Wynn said: “Demand for Welsh medium primary education is due to increase in the near future, and the council is keen to hear the views of all stakeholders on plans for a new school to answer that demand.”

These plans link with the 21st century schools programme, ‘band B’, to improve educational environments and create new schools in Wrexham by 2024.

But Cllr Wynn said: “We can’t just wait until then. We need to put plans in action. We need to listen to what people have to say.

“All I’m wanting to do is to seek approval from the executive board.

“There is an aspiration to deliver a Welsh medium primary provision within the borough.”

He also confirmed if plans go ahead the cost would be “minimal” in creating a new school.

Clare Field, statutory director of social services, confirmed the council would use their “own funds” if the plans are approved on Tuesday.

She said parents will also be consulted and they will be given the opportunity to share their thoughts on the location of the new school.