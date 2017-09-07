Man taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following incident on A55 near Holywell

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a bridge on a busy dual carriageway.

North Wales Police confirmed that a man suffered “serious” injuries during the fall just after 8.45am from a bridge on the A55 eastbound carriageway near Brynford.

He has been taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment via air ambulance.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed they were called at 8.50am.

“We were called to reports of an incident on the A55 eastbound between Caerwys and Holywell.

“Two Wales Air Ambulances, a crew in an emergency ambulance and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle attended and a man was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.”

North Wales Police re-opened the road just after 11am.