A man wanted on suspicion of wounding has been tracked down and arrested.

Police had appealed for information as to the whereabouts of Robert Jarvis, 30, of Llay, who was wanted for questioning in relation to a wounding.

He has now been arrested and placed into custody.

North Wales Police tweeted: “Robert Jarvis from #Wrexham who was wanted on suspicion of wounding is now in police custody.

”Thank you for your help.”