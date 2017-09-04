Man airlifted to hospital after fall from the top of a Chester car park

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after he fell from the top of a city centre car park.

Police were altered about concerns for a man’s safety at the NCP car park on Pepper Street in Chester just before 5pm yesterday.

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to concerns for the safety of a man at Pepper Street car park, Chester.

”Officers attended the scene and found that a man had fallen from the top of the car park and landed on Volunteer Street.

”The man is believed to have sustained serious injuries and has been airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.”

Witnesses saw the air ambulance land on the racecourse. A pool of blood was cleared from the scene

Shortly before 6pm Chester Police posted on social media: “There is an ongoing incident on Volunteer Street, Chester city centre which may cause delays, please avoid the area.”