Celebrity chef from Connah's Quay feeds the stars and the homeless

WHEN celeb chef Luke Thomas finished feeding the stars at this year’s V Festival he found himself with plenty of top quality grub left over.

Being familiar with the plight of homeless people in Chester, the Connah’s Quay chef then had a brainwave and picked up the phone to Adam Dandy of charity ShareShop.

Luke offered to send all of the remaining food to the charity's volunteers to hand out to rough-sleepers in the city.

Mr Dandy told the Leader the food from the Chelmsford festival on August 19-20 had ended up providing 87 meals to people on the streets.

He said: “SHARE is extremely grateful to Luke for this very generous offer, and this

much-needed food was used by our amazing outreach team in the ShareVan who prepared and distributed it on the streets of Chester.

“We would ask any other restaurants or supermarkets looking for a way to put their unsold food to good use, to contact us too.”

Luke added: “ShareShop is something I have supported previously and feel very passionately about, the work

Adam and others do is truly inspiring – I’m delighted to be able to support them.”

Luke, – who previously ran Luke’s Eating House on St John Street – fed guests including Dynamo, Georgia Harrison, Sigma, Alesha Dixon, Stacey Solomon and the cast of TOWIE, Made in Chelsea and Love Island at V Festival.

ShareShop, on Northgate Street, opened its doors on January 16 last year with the goal of helping the homeless and sending aid abroad to help refugees from war-torn countries.

The store accepts and sells items to and from the public and offers rough sleepers the chance get off the streets and into work behind the tills.

It also includes a cafe that allows people to pre-buy refreshments for homeless people.

Charity leaders hope the proceeds from the shop will allow them to buy a property that they will open up to the homeless when needed, particularly in the winter months.

Volunteers with the charity also drive around the city in a van handing out food, drink, clothing and supplies to homeless people.

People can text KIND23 followed by an amount to 70070 to make a donation to Share.

For more information visit www.shareaid.co.uk