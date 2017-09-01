Wrexham's police station site could become a Lidl superstore

Wrexham’s police station site could become a Lidl store as the supermarket chain looks to expand in the town.

As previously reported in the Leader, the firm, which already has a town centre store in Salop Road and another in Gwersyllt, was among four bidders for the police station site in Bodhyfryd.

The Leader understands Lidl was selected as the preferred bidder and that the firm’s board has approved the purchase, which is subject to planning permission from Wrexham Council.

Other firms in the running to buy the site were Aldi, Marstons and property developers Citypark Projects Ltd.

A Lidl spokesman said: “As part of our ongoing expansion plans we are exploring various options to improve our retail offering in Wrexham.

“We look forward to sharing any firm plans with the community, as soon as we’re in a position to do so.”

Last year, the Leader reported the site on Bodhyfryd, built in the 1970s, was being put up for sale as the force planned to move into its new eastern divisional headquarters in Llay.

A deadline of November 30 last year was set for interested parties to put in a bid for the site, which is identified in Wrexham’s Local Development Plan 2 as a mixed use development including homes and retail.

There was no asking price set as bidders were requested to submit their best offer and proposals for the site.

The 10-storey concrete tower, which was built in the 1970s, will be demolished when the force moves into its new divisional headquarters in 2018.

Force bosses say Wrexham’s current main police station is no longer fit for purpose, with an out-of-date custody suite and uneconomical energy use.

The new £21.5m police station in Llay will have a 32-cell custody suite, solar panels on the roof and energy-saving LED lighting.

Main contractors Galliford Try are due to complete the building by August 2018 with up to 200 officers and staff based there.

The force will retain a town centre presence with a satellite station as an extension onto Wrexham Library, where construction work is already under way.