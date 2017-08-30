Warrington man found driving over the limit in Wrexham town centre

A man was found to be over the drink-drive limit after getting behind the wheel the morning after drinking.

Anthony Brewer, 34, had met a business partner for drinks in Wrexham on August 5 and he was driving in the town centre shortly before 8am the following day.

Brewer was seen looking disoriented by security staff at Eagles Meadow as he moved his car to Tesco, where he filled up with fuel.

Officers were dispatched and Brewer, of Handforth Close, Warrington, was pulled over at the roundabout for Chester Road and Rhosnesni Lane.

A roadside breath test was carried out and he was found to be over the limit.

A further test at the police station showed he had 56 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Appearing before Wrexham Magistrates Court, Brewer, a surveyor whose job required him to travel all over the North of England, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Andy Holliday, defending, said Brewer had looked disoriented because he does not know Wrexham well and there was no suggestion his driving had been affected.

Mr Holliday added: “He had stopped drinking at about midnight and felt fine to drive but that was clearly an error of judgment.

“Perhaps he should have left it a couple of hours more.”

Brewer would likely lose his job as a result of being disqualified from driving.

District judge Gwyn Jones fined him £500 and ordered Brewer to pay £85 costs as well as a £15 victim surcharge.

Brewer was also banned from driving for 12 months.