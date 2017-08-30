Holywell Thai boxers get set for Oman

The owner of a sports centre will be taking his boxing expertise to Oman.

Earlier this year Matt Inskip took over the old Holywell Library building to create a new sports centre called Toe 2 Toe which was officially set up as a registered charity.

The not-for-profit organisation has gone from strength to strength since it opened in May, with visits from Flint’s double Olympic champion Jade Jones, a summer camp attended by more than 200 youngsters and plenty of other achievements.

In May Matt, from Holywell, told the Leader he had clocked up almost 1,000 hours renovating and equipping the gym, which offers equipment for disabled people and a host of classes from yoga to kickboxing.

Now the former Thai kick boxer will be taking his expertise to train a professional team in Muscat in Oman, where he says Thai boxing and K1 are fairly new to those living there. He will be joined by his friend Mike Egan, who has national and international titles from the World Boxing Council.

Matt will be visiting the capital tomorrow and will embark on a 10-day trip to work at the Oman Kick Boxing Club and Mike will be visiting at the end of Matt’s trip to take over.

Matt will also be visiting Muscat in November to compete in his first fight in four years at the Muscat Fighting Championships.

The 35-year-old said: “The boxing club have asked for sparring partners to go out there who weigh between 70 and 80 kilos.

“The show is going to be huge for them but they haven’t got enough people for the sparring which is where we come in. They want us to also be coaching their instructors.

“I am excited but I’ve got mixed emotions about it at the moment. After I’ve been there for 10 days Mike will be taking my place. Our expenses will be paid for.

“It all started out because I know one of the trainers who came over here to study at Wrexham [Glyndwr] University.

“I’ve done something like this before in Thailand where I have trained but this will be my first time in Oman.

“It’s going to be really different for us. I remember in Thailand we trained under tin huts so I don’t really know what to expect of Muscat just yet.”

While Matt is visiting the capital of Oman he will be having discussions with the boxing club about future meetings and to make the visits a regular event.

He will be training people in K1 and Thai boxing which he said are very similar disciples and all K1 boxers will also train in Thai boxing.

att added: “We’ve had a massive response for Toe 2 Toe and we’re hoping to take a team, from Holywell and the surrounding areas, out to Oman in the future, which will be discussed when I go out there.

“Our Little Warrior classes for three to 10-year-olds have had a huge response. We do classes every day at the moment and we’ve had 15 to 20 kids in each one. The boxing sessions for adults have had 30 people in each class and it’s the same with Thai boxing. We’re for all abilities and we’ve got loads going on here.”

Mike is also thrilled to be going over to Oman for the very first time.

He said: “I’m excited and it’s so great to be given this opportunity. I’m really looking forward going out there and to help out ready for the competition later on in the year.”

For more information about Toe 2 Toe visit www.toe2toefitness.org/.