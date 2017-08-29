Life saving kit donated to Connah's Quay Nomads FC thanks to Gary Speed Trust Fund

A life-saving piece of kit at a football club has been funded thanks to a fund set up in memory of a legend.

Connah’s Quay Nomads FC have taken delivery of a defibrillator at their 3G set up next to the Deeside Stadium.

The life-saving kit is a Welsh Premier League requirement for all home games.

With up to 1,000 people using the facility each week, club officials felt it “made sense” to have the defibrillator on site.

Club patron Roger Speed, father of Welsh legend Gary, made a donation on behalf of the trust fund in his son’s name which went towards the payment for the defibrillator.