Mutiple vehicle crash near Northop causes queues for more than 10 miles

A road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles caused queues which were more than 10 miles long.

At about 2pm today one lane on the A55 eastbound in Northop, at junction 33, was closed after a crash involving multiple vehicles including a caravan.

Witnesses have said it appears four vehicles are involved.

Queues have also been reported to go back more than 10 miles from where the road has been closed.

North Wales Police tweeted at about 4.02pm: “Officers are dealing with an incident on the A55 eastbound in Northop, delays expected, we are hoping to re-open the road in approx 30 mins.”