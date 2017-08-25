House in Hough Green damaged after suspected arson attack

A deliberate fire to conifer bushes has caused damage to a detached house.

Fire crews were called to a large bush fire, which had spread to a house, on Hough Green, Chester at about 2pm today.

When firefighters arrived at the scene approximately 20m of conifer bushes were well alight which spread to the gable end of a detached house.

A spokesperson said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately and Cheshire Police also attended the incident.

Crews used two hose reel jets to fight the blaze.

One fire engine attended from Ellesmere Port and one from Chester.

Anyone who any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.