Marathon woman from Brynford to cover the country in five days

An experienced long distance runner is to take on five marathons in just five days powered by school meals.

Karen Robinson, of Brynford, near Holywell, is to run hundreds of miles across the country to promote healthy lifestyles for young people and raise money for charity.

The 44-year-old, who has competed in the London Marathon a staggering 15 times, will run 10 stages over five days from Merthyr Tydfil to Stratford-upon-Avon – the equivalent of five full marathons – from November 13 to 17 as part of National School Meals Week (NSMW).

She said: “Each year we think of something we can do to promote the school meals week and my big passion is running.

“We want to explain to the children the benefit and importance of healthy eating and exercise.”

Karen, who has taken part in more than 100 long-distance events in the last 15 years, will be running between each of the 10 regions supported by the Lead Association for Catering in Education (LACA), covering two per day.

“I've never done anything like this,” she said.

“I usually run maybe one long distance a month at the most so this will be a personal challenge.

“I’m looking forward to it, building up the mileage as I go.

“It’s exciting but quite daunting so it's all down to the planning and preparation now.”

At each venue, Karen will be refuelling with a specially prepared school meal as part of the awareness campaign.

She added: “School meals have had a bad light in recent years so it’s about changing the perceptions and showing they can be enjoyable, nutritional and actually help children get fitter.”

Karen's previous challenges include trail running, nine Snowdon marathons and every Chester marathon since its inception and she said despite her years of experience, tackling this latest challenge represented something new altogether.

“Some days I run maybe once or twice a day so I’ll be upping that to twice or even three times to get used to all the stopping and starting I’ll have to do,” she said.

Karen, who works for Elygra Marketing who promote school catering solutions, met with Tim Blowers, LACA chairman, for whom her miles on the road will help raise money.

Mr Blowers selected the British Heart Foundation as his chosen charity and was delighted Karen offered her support.

He said: “We are all excited about what is one of the most ambitious and high profile projects LACA NSMW has undertaken and I think the marathons will provide a fantastic platform for positive press messages regarding the value of a nutritious school meal at lunchtime.

“I am also really pleased that the marathons will help raise awareness, and no doubt funds, for my chosen charity.”

Leah Goodhind, BHF regional fundraising manager for Cheshire, said: “We wish Tim every success in his year as LACA chairman and I want to say a special thank you to Karen for her brave commitment to run five marathons in the five days of NSMW and help to raise vital funds for the BHF”.