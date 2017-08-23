Man arrested after attempting to steal charms from Wrexham's Pandora shop

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at a Wrexham retail park.

North Wales Police confirmed a call was received at 1.30pm reporting the incident at Pandora in Eagles Meadow.

Officers attended the scene and a man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

Following the arrest, PC Thomas Hough tweeted: “One male under arrest for trying to steal charms from Pandora UK Eagles Meadow. He wasn't so lucky - he's now charming our custody staff.

"Police attended and placed our own bracelets on him. He now faces an interview. It was a chain of events that led to his arrest. #Unlucky"