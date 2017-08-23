Llay man wanted by North Wales Police on suspicion of wounding

Wed Aug 23, 2017
Jonathan Grieve
Wednesday 23 August 2017 12:27
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man.
Robert James Jarvis, 30, of Llay, is wanted by North Wales Police on suspicion of wounding.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101.
jonathan.grieve@nwn.co.uk
