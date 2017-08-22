Man arrested for eating sandwich on Wrexham town centre bench

A man has been arrested for eating a sandwich on a bench.

A court heard James Hourigan should not have been in Wrexham town centre.

He admitted breaching his criminal behaviour order and claimed he had simply forgotten about it.

Flintshire magistates told him he had breached the order before and had been in court for the same thing only a matter of days earlier.

Hourigan, 33, of Alwen, Acrefair, admitted breaching the order and asked for a new map to show where he could and could not go.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge and was warned that if he breached the order again, then the sentence would be different.

Bethan Jones, defending, said no new offence had been committed. “He was simply sitting on a bench eating a sandwich,” she said.

She told magistrates yesterday: “For you and I that would not cause any problems but for him it brings him to court because of the criminal behaviour order.”

Prosecutor James Neary said the order had been imposed because of Hourigan’s convictions for shoplifting in the town centre.

When the charge was put to him, he said: “Guilty because I forgot about it. I do apologise.”

Earlier this month he was in court for breaching his criminal behaviour order by entering the town centre on two occasions.

He claimed on the first occasion that he was visiting a foodbank because he was hungry but he was filmed on CCTV coming out of a cake shop.

On another occasion he said he was in the town centre to attend a probation service appointment.

But he did not have an appointment that day, the court was told.