Holywell festival returns for its sixth year

A free community festival for all the family is set to return for its sixth year and promises to be better than ever.

The Well Inn Festival was set up six years ago for Holywell residents to enjoy live music, family entertainment and to see just how much the town has to offer.

The family fun day style festival is organised each year by Holywell Town Council’s Well Inn Festival Committee along with volunteers from the public.

It is the council’s flagship event which is all about showcasing ‘local talent and local businesses’ as the majority of acts are from Flintshire and the surrounding areas.

This year, on September 2, there will be a huge variety of music from Folk to Rock and Roll and lots of family fun for all ages to enjoy including bouncy castles, face painting, children’s entertainer Dj Cookie with Cookie’s Music Box plus some TV and film characters to meet and greet.

Committee members have also set up The Voice Kids karaoke, where children aged between five and 11 can showcase their talent and be with the chance of winning their very own recording session at Music Mine Studios in Ffynnongroyw.

The Cambria Band will be opening up the festival at 11.40am on the High Street.

The Main Stage, located at Tower Gardens just off the High Street, will feature lots of talented musicians performing a range of both original music and covers including The Flint Ladies Choir, The Cheesecutters, Beetles tribute band The Cavernites and many other acts playing throughout the day.

There will be three other stages set up on September 2: , the Music Mine Studios at The Boards Head featuring 13-year-old Elle Darlington, the Originals Stage at the Old Wine Vaults where there will also be an after festival party from 8.30pm, the Sean Seary stage at The Feathers and The Kings Head.

The Artisans Cafe will also feature a ‘sing around’ for all ages.

Cllr Ted Palmer, chairman of the Well Inn Festival Committee, said: “We’ve got even more people involved this year which is great. There’s everything from cabaret singers to choirs, rock bands to folk – it’s going to be great.

“It was set up six years ago and was originally owned by Flintshire Council who organised the first one. The second one was supposed to be happening but it was decided that the council were going to cancel. So the [Holywell] town council took over just six weeks before otherwise it would never have happened. Now we make sure it happens every year to showcase Holywell.

“Last year the rain was awful but luckily for us, Joe [Johnson, councillor and mayor of Holywell] and I asked the pubs if we could put the stage in there if the weather is bad. They all said yes and it ended up being better. Henceforth the smaller stages are now in the pubs which makes it a bit different.

“I’m certainly very excited. It’s a great opportunity for people to visit Holywell and see what we have to offer – all for free. We’re hoping to develop into an events town and [as a town council] we’re trying to create an events programme where there’s always something happening in the town.”

Cllr Palmer and members of the committee and town council also wanted to thank all the local businesses who have supported the festival.

For more information about the festival visit www.wellinn.co.uk