Club's £600k revamp to create 35 new jobs in Wrexham

Reporter:

Steve Craddock

A Wrexham venue is to undergo a £600,000 transformation and create 35 new jobs.

Liquid and Envy on Brook Street will close on Saturday, September 23 and re-open as ATIK with a VIP launch night on Friday, October 6, following the investment by operators The Deltic Group.

The club has started recruiting for 35 full and part-time positions, including hosts, receptionists, bar staff, floor staff and promotional staff, to join its 23-strong team.

