Woman taken to hospital after two-car collision on A55 near Northop

A woman was taken to hospital following a two-car collision on the A55 in Flintshire.

North Wales Police confirmed two vehicles were involved in the collision near Northop just before 11.10am.

The incident caused delays for motorists while emergency services attended, although the road has now reopened.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at shortly after 11am this morning to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on the A55 westbound near junction 32B for Flint Mountain.

"A crew in an emergency ambulance attended and a woman was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for a precautionary check-up."