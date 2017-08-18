Multi-vehicle crash on A55 near Holywell

Up to four cars are believed to have been involved a collision on the A55 in Flintshire.

North Wales Police are advising motorists to find alternative routes following a multi-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway at Lloc, near Holywell, just before 3pm.

Nobody is thought to have been hurt in the collision near to the Holywell services. Emergency services are at the scene.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at shortly after 3pm this afternoon to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A55 eastbound near Junction 31 at Holywell.

"A crew in an emergency ambulance is currently at the scene."

