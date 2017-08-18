Gwersyllt man harassed former partner after argument over child visits

A father bombarded his former partner with more than 150 texts and phone calls in a week

Sarhang Ahmed Hussein, of Heather Dale Close, Gwersyllt,had been in a relationship with Sarah Hussein for 12 years and the couple have a seven-year-old daughter together.

They separated 18 months ago and the incident started after the defendant told the complainant he was homeless and living in his car.

Sarhang Hussein, 32, started to text and call her frequently from May 31 and on June 8, Ms Hussein made a complaint of harassment.

The defendant was appearing before Wrexham Magistrates Court for sentencing yesterday, having admitted a charge of harassment without violence at a previous hearing.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, said the defendant sent more than 150 texts, phone calls and picture messages.

They were not threatening in nature but were persistent and unwanted.

On June 4, Ms Hussein asked the defendant to stop but the messages continued and at one point, he sent her a picture of himself crying.

In a victim impact statement Ms Hussein said she had to take time off work and took her daughter out of school in case Sarhang Hussein tried to pick her up.

She said she and her daughter were scared and added she was afraid what might happen when she left the house.

Bethan Jones, defending, said the messages and calls started after the defendant was supposed to see his daughter one day but Ms Hussein did not show up with her.

He accepted he went about things the wrong way but there was no suggestion of any threats.

Sarhang Hussein apologised unreservedly and realised his actions were out of order. He now had a new partner who was pregnant and he had moved on from his time with the complainant.

Chairman of magistrates, Roy Dolan, fined Sarhang Hussein £320 and ordered him to pay £85 costs as well as a £32 victim surcharge.