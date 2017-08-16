'Pay As You Feel' cafe opens in Flintshire

A revolutionary café highlighting the issues of food waste has opened in Flintshire.

The Pay As You Feel (PAYF) café, which uses food redistributed from supermarkets that would otherwise be thrown away, has arrived in Buckley.

It is the brainchild of The Real Junk Food Project, which created PAYF to challenge and highlight the issues of food waste while creating inclusive environments where everyone is welcome.

PAYF cafés have already opened in Chester, Liverpool and Manchester.

The opening at Buckley Town Council on Mold Road attracted many visitors eager to see how the radical restaurant works in practice.

It uses surplus food from other cafés and supermarkets which waste hundreds of items that are either close to their expiry date or have damaged or broken packaging.

For the Buckley outlet, which will open three times a week, local M&S, Tesco and Costco stores will be distributing their unwanted food.

Items do not carry a price tag and visitors can pay any amount they wish as a donation or they can pay by providing services such as washing the dishes.

Speaking to the Leader previously, Elitsa Yakimov, co-director of PAYF, said: “There is a staggering amount of food that is wasted.

“The food amount is unbelievable and it’s just shocking to know all that food is wasted on a daily basis when there are so many people who go hungry.”

Many community leaders were at the opening in Buckley including town mayor Dennis Hutchinson.

He said: “It was very, very successful and well supported by members of the public. My wife and I were made very welcome.

“The organiser [Elitsa] had a book full of volunteers so that was great to see and the food on display looked to be of a very good quality.”

Buckley councillor Martyn Teire added: “I think it’s a fantastic idea and will help so many people. Food is better in bellies than bins.”

The cafe’s opening times will be 9.30am to 1pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To help volunteer at the cafe or for more information call Elitsa Yakimov on 07719 836005.